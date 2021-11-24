Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$157.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$148.00 to C$157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BMO. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.42 to C$134.29 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins raised shares of Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.95.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$139.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$132.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$127.48. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$93.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$140.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$7.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 12.5710272 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 23,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.93, for a total value of C$3,002,944.39. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 62,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.95, for a total transaction of C$8,025,663.75. Insiders sold 122,591 shares of company stock worth $15,620,474 over the last quarter.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

