Barclays Boosts Diploma (LON:DPLM) Price Target to GBX 3,290

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,040 ($39.72) to GBX 3,290 ($42.98) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday.

LON:DPLM opened at GBX 3,160 ($41.29) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.42. Diploma has a 1-year low of GBX 2,014 ($26.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,504 ($45.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,048.60.

In related news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 57,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,204 ($41.86), for a total transaction of £1,849,252.68 ($2,416,060.47).

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

