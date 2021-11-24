Barclays (LON:BARC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $182.96

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.96 ($2.39) and traded as high as GBX 195.32 ($2.55). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 194.74 ($2.54), with a volume of 24,933,790 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BARC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 236.67 ($3.09).

Get Barclays alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 192.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 183.08. The company has a market cap of £32.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.17.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total value of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays Company Profile (LON:BARC)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.