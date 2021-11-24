Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Ceconomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MTTRY remained flat at $$0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday. Ceconomy has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

