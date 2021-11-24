Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill Acquires 60,018 Shares

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill purchased 60,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,557,467.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,570 shares in the company, valued at C$3,414,241.50.

Shares of ABX opened at C$24.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$43.82 billion and a PE ratio of 17.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.79. Barrick Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$22.30 and a 1-year high of C$31.85.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Co. will post 1.5606013 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.76.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

