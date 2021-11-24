BASIC (BASIC) Price Reaches $0.0097 on Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. BASIC has a market capitalization of $60.14 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00046086 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008873 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.64 or 0.00248598 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,638,050.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00045472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00086341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,203,692,523 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

