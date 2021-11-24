Bay Rivers Group Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $204.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.93. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

