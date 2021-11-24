Bay Rivers Group Buys 215 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $105.96 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $97.22 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.60.

