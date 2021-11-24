Bay Rivers Group Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bay Rivers Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.3% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock opened at $167.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.