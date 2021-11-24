Bay Rivers Group Has $627,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 181,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,526,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,381 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 27,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Visa by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 22,102 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

Visa stock opened at $198.49 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.81 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.04. The company has a market cap of $386.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.