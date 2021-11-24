Beacon Capital Management Inc. Has $163.64 Million Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,176,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up 6.1% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $163,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 823.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,443,000 after buying an additional 208,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,844,000 after buying an additional 34,522 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 424.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 30,282 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14,026.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 28,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 28,355 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPU traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $147.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,666. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.28. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

