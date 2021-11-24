Beacon Capital Management Inc. Has $67.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 753,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $67,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $87.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,795. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day moving average is $89.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.84 and a 52-week high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.