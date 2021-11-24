Beacon Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,189 Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,189 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBIP. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PBIP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,373. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $114.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Prudential Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Prudential Bancorp Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

