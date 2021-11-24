Beacon Financial Group Acquires 539 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Roblox were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after buying an additional 13,659,143 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $580,805,000. Discovery Value Fund raised its stake in Roblox by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,418 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $390,228,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,002,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,934 shares in the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $30,622,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 843,219 shares of company stock valued at $74,394,066.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $114.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.90. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

