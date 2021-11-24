Beacon Financial Group Decreases Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,444 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE EQC opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.24 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

