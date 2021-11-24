Beacon Financial Group Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 118.8% during the second quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,703,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 31.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,244,000 after buying an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.32.

NYSE:DFS opened at $119.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.41. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.