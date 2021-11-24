Beacon Financial Group Has $390,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.88. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

