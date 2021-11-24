Beacon Financial Group Purchases 209 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.31.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,625 shares of company stock worth $773,528 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $209.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.32. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.15 and a 12-month high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.