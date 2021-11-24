Beacon Financial Group Purchases 3,457 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.2% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $161.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.59 and a 1-year high of $165.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

