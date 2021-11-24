Beacon Financial Group Sells 82 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Markel were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKL. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,292.50.

In other news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,287.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.72. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $942.44 and a 1-year high of $1,343.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,268.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,240.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.