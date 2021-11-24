Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of BZH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.80. 1,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,159. The company has a current ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34.
Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.
Beazer Homes USA Company Profile
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
