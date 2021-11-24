Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BZH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.80. 1,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,159. The company has a current ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.