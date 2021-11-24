Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 576 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PPL by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 94,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of PPL by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 69,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of PPL by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 771,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,579,000 after acquiring an additional 54,260 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.08%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

