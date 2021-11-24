Bernhard Bruscha Sells 705,000 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 705,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $4,970,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LTRX stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. Lantronix, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $219.51 million, a PE ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 2.26.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.71 million for the quarter. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Lantronix by 2.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 526,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lantronix by 16.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 434,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 61,740 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the third quarter valued at $1,445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lantronix by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lantronix during the third quarter valued at $703,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LTRX shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.35.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

