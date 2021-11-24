BetProtocol (BEPRO) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00046692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.00242726 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,665,249.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00045175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00087346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00012050 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.