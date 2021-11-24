Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Research Coverage Started at Chardan Capital

Analysts at Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 165.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BTTX opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Better Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

