Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Down to $58.13

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.13, but opened at $56.07. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $54.93, with a volume of 853 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCYC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of -0.29.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $279,442.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $65,124.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,893 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,085.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,663 shares of company stock worth $1,302,571 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

