Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO.B) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO.B) is one of 42 public companies in the "Analytical instruments" industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bio-Rad Laboratories to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories 223.47% 4.19% 3.21% Bio-Rad Laboratories Competitors -113.05% 13.88% -6.18%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bio-Rad Laboratories and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories Competitors 265 1226 1754 52 2.48

As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 5.31%. Given Bio-Rad Laboratories’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bio-Rad Laboratories has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Bio-Rad Laboratories has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Rad Laboratories’ peers have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.55 billion $3.81 billion 3.49 Bio-Rad Laboratories Competitors $1.12 billion $327.52 million -6.43

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Bio-Rad Laboratories is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. It operates in two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

