BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Up to $11.89

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.89, but opened at $12.99. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 26,156 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The firm had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $61,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,000 shares of company stock worth $2,795,010. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

