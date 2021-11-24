BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.09.

Shares of BDSI opened at $3.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $299.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $4.99.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $306,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 373,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,766. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,289 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

