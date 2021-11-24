Biofrontera (BFRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ BFRI traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,943. Biofrontera has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Biofrontera in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Biofrontera Inc is a biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on the fields of photodynamic therapy and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products focus on the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.