Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Increased to C$8.75 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.84.

BIR stock opened at C$7.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.72 and a 12-month high of C$7.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.32.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$263.35 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.1223062 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total value of C$1,306,000.00.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

