Bitcloud Hits One Day Volume of $4.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $106,889.85 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,984.37 or 0.99372129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00054172 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.26 or 0.00339494 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.76 or 0.00503680 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00014024 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.11 or 0.00191891 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00013286 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001614 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,938,340 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

