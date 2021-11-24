Bitzeny (ZNY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $370.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $86,140.90 and $370.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 68.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.64 or 0.00366603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About Bitzeny

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

