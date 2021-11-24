Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,897. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.72. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $57.02 and a 12 month high of $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Sidoti increased their price objective on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Black Hills stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 124.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Black Hills worth $16,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.