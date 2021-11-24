BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. BlackLine reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.67.

BL traded down $2.78 on Wednesday, reaching $112.28. The company had a trading volume of 441,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,489. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $98.06 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.91 and its 200 day moving average is $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $7,315,903.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,509,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,711 shares of company stock valued at $36,719,943. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the second quarter worth $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 16.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

