Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as low as C$8.92. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Blackline Safety has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.92.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackline Safety news, insider DAK Capital Inc. acquired 49,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.90 per share, with a total value of C$340,165.07. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,334,164 shares in the company, valued at C$85,104,498.18. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 51,300 shares of company stock worth $354,003 and sold 5,300 shares worth $42,864.

Blackline Safety Company Profile (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

