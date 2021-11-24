Blackmoon (BMC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.55 Million

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Blackmoon has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $757.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blackmoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0472 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00046692 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.00242726 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,665,249.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00045175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00087346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00012050 BTC.

About Blackmoon

Blackmoon is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Blackmoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

