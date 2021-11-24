BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth about $81,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000.

Shares of NYSE:HYT opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

