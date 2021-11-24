BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Shares Bought by Stolper Co

Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSU. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at $4,502,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 29.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 970,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 218,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after purchasing an additional 188,734 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,291,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 78,678 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 145.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 73,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE DSU traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,597. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.