BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust comprises 2.3% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 335,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 11.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter.

BGY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.15. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,689. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

