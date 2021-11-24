Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.69% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE BXSL opened at $31.15 on Monday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $34.62.

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. news, insider Robert J. Bass bought 3,660 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.64 per share, with a total value of $115,802.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

