Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 364,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,957,392 shares.The stock last traded at $19.35 and had previously closed at $18.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.27.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.02.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 385,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 202,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 34.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 78.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 36,433 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.