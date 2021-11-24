Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 364,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,957,392 shares.The stock last traded at $19.35 and had previously closed at $18.81.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.27.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.02.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 385,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 202,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 34.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 78.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 36,433 shares in the last quarter.
About Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.