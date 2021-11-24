Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Short Interest Update

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the October 14th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Apron by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Blue Apron by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Apron by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Blue Apron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Blue Apron by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APRN opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -3.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. Blue Apron has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 136.00%.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

