Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.
Blue Star Foods stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $2.81. 46,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,307. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.89. Blue Star Foods has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
About Blue Star Foods
