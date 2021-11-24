Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

Blue Star Foods stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $2.81. 46,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,307. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.89. Blue Star Foods has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get Blue Star Foods alerts:

About Blue Star Foods

Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.