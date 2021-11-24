BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE:BMTX opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. BM Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. On average, analysts anticipate that BM Technologies will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTX. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

