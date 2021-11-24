BMO Capital Markets Trims VMware (NYSE:VMW) Target Price to $135.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $172.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VMW. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $116.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $794,470. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,649 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,514 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of VMware by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,578 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $121,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of VMware by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,821 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after acquiring an additional 87,497 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,070 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

