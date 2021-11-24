BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $68.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.63.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

