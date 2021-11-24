BMO US Put Write ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ZPW)

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.

BMO US Put Write ETF stock opened at C$15.58 on Wednesday. BMO US Put Write ETF has a twelve month low of C$14.66 and a twelve month high of C$16.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.58.

