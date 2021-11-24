BNCCORP (BNCC) versus The Competition Head to Head Comparison

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS: BNCC) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BNCCORP to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get BNCCORP alerts:

52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BNCCORP and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A BNCCORP Competitors 1572 7391 6656 356 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 1.74%. Given BNCCORP’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BNCCORP has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BNCCORP and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $122.50 million $44.61 million 4.45 BNCCORP Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.61

BNCCORP’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP. BNCCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BNCCORP and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 32.57% 24.83% 2.80% BNCCORP Competitors 27.45% 11.91% 1.20%

Risk and Volatility

BNCCORP has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNCCORP’s peers have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

BNCCORP Company Profile

BNCCORP, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the operation of community banking and wealth management businesses. It also conducts mortgage banking through a consumer-direct channel. The company was founded by Gregory K. Cleveland and Tracy J. Scott in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, ND.

Receive News & Ratings for BNCCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNCCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.