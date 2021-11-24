BNP Paribas Lowers Equifax (NYSE:EFX) to Neutral

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was downgraded by BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $290.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.46.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX opened at $282.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.48. Equifax has a twelve month low of $161.87 and a twelve month high of $292.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.